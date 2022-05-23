Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target Raised to 27.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26.00 to 27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS AKRTF remained flat at $$3.28 during trading hours on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.