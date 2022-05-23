Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target Raised to 27.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26.00 to 27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
OTCMKTS AKRTF remained flat at $$3.28 during trading hours on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.
Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aker Solutions ASA (AKRTF)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.