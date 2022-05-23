Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.70 million-$853.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.19 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. 3,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $107,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $27,124,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

