Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.75.

ALB traded up $6.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.94. 999,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $154.23 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

