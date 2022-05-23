Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,991. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 155.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

