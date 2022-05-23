Alight (ALIT) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alight to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alight and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.92 billion -$60.00 million -0.23 Alight Competitors $3.24 billion $428.85 million 15.69

Alight’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -1.69% 6.33% 2.70% Alight Competitors -15.48% -15.22% -6.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alight and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alight Competitors 1397 6874 12223 347 2.55

Alight presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.59%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 55.97%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Alight has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight’s peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alight beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

