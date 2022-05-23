Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Alight by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,209,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after buying an additional 281,189 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $21,890,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alight by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,159,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,485,000 after buying an additional 261,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

