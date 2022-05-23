Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

BIRD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Allbirds alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIRD opened at $4.39 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.