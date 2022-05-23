Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We expect Allegiant Travel's second-quarter 2022 results to be hurt by escalating fuel costs. ALGT expects fuel price per gallon to be $4.00 in the June quarter. Average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) surged 65.1% to $3.07 in first-quarter 2022. In March quarter, total operating expenses also surged 93.6% year over year in the first quarter. Such escalating expenses hurt bottom-line growth. However, upbeat air-travel demand bodes well and the carrier expects total operating revenues for the current quarter to move up 28-32% from second-quarter 2019 actuals. Allegiant Travel's fleet modernization initiatives are also encouraging. Allegiant Travel's strong cash balance is also impressive.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.20.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.90. 889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,508. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $230.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $819,966 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 29.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

