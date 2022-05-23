Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.61.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
