Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.17.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

