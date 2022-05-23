Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Allkem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
OROCF opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Allkem has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.36.
Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
