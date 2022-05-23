Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALL. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.