Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

ALL traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,548. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 265.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 109,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 79,260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Allstate by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 101,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

