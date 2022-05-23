Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($39.58) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.21) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA:ALO opened at €23.96 ($24.96) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.65. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($26.72) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($38.93).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.