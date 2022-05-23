Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 900.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 316.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 215,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

