Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 20,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 62.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 387,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 414,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.