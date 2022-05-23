Amazon.com (AMZN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2022 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $3,700.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00.

4/28/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,151.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,856.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,048.11 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,717. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

