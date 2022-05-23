Amazon.com (AMZN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the last few weeks:
- 5/19/2022 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $3,700.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,151.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,856.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,048.11 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.
Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,717. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
