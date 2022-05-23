Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ameren by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Coann Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 118,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

