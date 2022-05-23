American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,765. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,066,619 shares in the company, valued at $66,131,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,744. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.