American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.
NYSE AEO opened at $13.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $38.99.
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,363,000.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
