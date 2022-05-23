American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

NYSE AEO opened at $13.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,363,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

