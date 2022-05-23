American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

