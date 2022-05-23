American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,094. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.06.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 over the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

