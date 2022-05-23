American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will post $31.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. American Software posted sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $124.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.95 on Monday. American Software has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $568.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

