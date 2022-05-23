American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of AMWD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.49. 3,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,199. The firm has a market cap of $820.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.98. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $143,062.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Woodmark by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.