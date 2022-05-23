Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

