AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano Sells 3,710 Shares

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.06. 159,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $928.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.40.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

