Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $12.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

