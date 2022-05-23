Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $18.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.25 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.32 and its 200 day moving average is $257.81. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

