Analysts Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.51. Cigna posted earnings of $5.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.49 to $22.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.29. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $271.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

