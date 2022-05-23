Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.17. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $39.01. 378,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,099. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.