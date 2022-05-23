Analysts Anticipate FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) to report $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.12. FirstService posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstService will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FirstService by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FirstService by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FirstService by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.67. 46,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService has a one year low of $115.33 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

