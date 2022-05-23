Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.63. 5,437,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,879,000 after buying an additional 2,098,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

