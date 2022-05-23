Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,582. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $639.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after acquiring an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 815,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

