Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.75. 3,882,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 214,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

