Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.54.

NYSE IR opened at $44.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $212,142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

