Analysts Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
KNSA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,430. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
