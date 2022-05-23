Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $3.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $14.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.87 to $19.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.41. The stock had a trading volume of 324,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.41. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
