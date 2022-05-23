Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to post sales of $62.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.31 billion. McKesson posted sales of $62.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $257.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.25 billion to $268.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $260.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $254.02 billion to $264.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $322.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.95. McKesson has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

