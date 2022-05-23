Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $565.19 Million

Brokerages predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will report sales of $565.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.00 million and the highest is $567.56 million. MSCI posted sales of $498.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $417.04 on Monday. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MSCI by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 601.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

