Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Shares of SNA opened at $209.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

