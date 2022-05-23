Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.55. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,856 shares of company stock worth $805,708 over the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.