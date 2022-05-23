Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.55. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,856 shares of company stock worth $805,708 over the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.