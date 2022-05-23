Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) to report sales of $240.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.99 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $217.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $956.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.85 million to $963.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $5,186,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 77.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

