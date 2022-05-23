Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $97.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
