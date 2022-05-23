Analysts Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Check-Cap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.30. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

About Check-Cap (Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.