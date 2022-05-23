Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. 1,360,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $934,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

