Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NYSE HR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 2,455,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after buying an additional 2,667,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

