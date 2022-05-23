Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HTGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.30%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

