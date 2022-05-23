Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $950.16 Million

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to post sales of $950.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $947.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $952.82 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $924.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $40,548,884 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,238.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,168.31 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,320.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,441.45.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.