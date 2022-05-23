Analysts Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.63. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

