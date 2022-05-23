Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBRV traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

