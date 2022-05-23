Analysts Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,169. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

